ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced Tuesday prior to tonight's game, they have activated catcher Yadier Molina from the 10-day injured list.
Molina missed 11 games after being sidelined on May 29 due to right thumb tendon strain.
To replace Molina on the roster, St. Louis purchased the contract of top catching prospect Andrew Knizner from Class-AAA Memphis. Knizner will now return to Memphis.
At the time Molina was placed on the injured list, he was leading all Major League catchers in games played (50), innings caught (416.2), RBI (33), hit (50), doubles (13) and stolen bases (4).
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.