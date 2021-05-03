ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The Cardinals activated Adam Wainwright from the COVID-19 related injured list Monday afternoon. The move arrives in time for the veteran right-hander to start Monday evening against the Mets at Busch Stadium.
Wainwright had been placed on the COVID IL on Thursday. Reports suggested the move came as a result of being a close contact with a member of his family who had tested positive for the virus. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt confirmed over the weekend that Wainwright was one of the member of the club who had been administered the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this season, and his stay on the COVID list turns out to have been a short one.
The Cardinals optioned outfielder Austin Dean to Memphis to make room for Wainwright on the active roster.
Set to appear in his 399th career game, Wainwright will look to improve upon his 0-3 record and 4.08 ERA on the young season when he takes on the Mets in downtown St. Louis on Monday night. Wainwright, of course, has faced the Mets before.
Under normal circumstances, Wainwright would have been scheduled to start for St. Louis on Sunday. His trip to the COVID-IL ultimately delayed his turn in the Cardinals rotation by one day.
Dean has appeared in 18 games for the Cardinals this season, but will now join the Memphis Redbirds as they get set to begin the Triple-A season this week.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.