The Cardinals announced Friday that outfielder Tyler O'Neill has been activated from the injured list. O'Neill has a .279 average and .750 OPS with five home runs in 136 plate appearances for St. Louis this season.
O'Neill had been on the IL with a wrist injury since early August with a left wrist strain, and he'll be replaced on the injured list by an outfielder with a somewhat similar ailment. To make room for O'Neill just before rosters expand September 1, fellow outfielder Lane Thomas has been added to the injured list with a fractured right wrist.
Thomas was hit by pitches to his right arm in back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday. He was hitting .316 (12-for-38) with four home runs in 34 plate appearances before the injury. Thomas probably should have earned more opportunity given his performance, but the crowded outfield in St. Louis only permitted so much playing time for the athletic rookie.
The team also announced Friday that Drew Robinson cleared unconditional release waivers.
