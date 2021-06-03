(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals couldn't afford to wait on a resurgence any longer.
Left-handed reliever Tyler Webb had previously been a reliable piece of the St. Louis bullpen in recent seasons, but in 2021, the 30-year-old pitcher has simply struggled to get outs. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced Thursday the club has designated Webb for assignment, which exposes him to waivers and the possibility of being claimed by another club in the coming days.
The move comes as the Cardinals needed to clear a spot on the roster for lefty Andrew Miller, who returns Thursday after a stint on the injured list due to a toe blister.
Prior to this season, Webb had produced a 3.03 ERA as a Cardinal as he settled into a consistent role in Mike Shildt's bullpen over that span. That's what made Thursday's decision difficult for the team—he had been a key contributor for several seasons. Inexplicably, though, Webb's 2021 season just never got on track. He has allowed at least one run in 10 of his previous 13 outings, and saw his ERA for the campaign balloon to 13.22 after another rough outing Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Mozeliak stated Thursday the team's desire to retain Webb within the organization, but because he is out of minor-league options, the Cardinals had to expose him to the waivers process.
"I think the biggest difference with him right now is his inability to consistently throw strikes," Mozeliak said of Webb, who had issued 19 walks in just 16.1 innings pitched this season. "I think he's been fighting himself a little bit in that regard. From a guy that was able to pitch up and down in the zone and get guys to swing at it, now they're not. This game is tough and if you're just missing by a couple inches, it's enough.
"I would hope he looks at this as a moment to take a deep breath. Should he clear, obviously, he'd get down to Memphis. If that worked out, then he could try to work on the things he needs to work on that's almost impossible to do at the Major League level."
Taking Webb's place on the roster is a familiar name in Miller. The veteran left-hander had been out since late April due to a toe blister, and he'll return with hopes better effectiveness than he displayed in his early-season outings. In nine games this season, Miller has pitched 7.1 innings, allowing seven earned runs for an 8.59 ERA.
