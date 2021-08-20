(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals executed their roster move to activate starting pitcher Miles Mikolas from the injured list Friday, an exciting step for the veteran starter who has pitched just once for St. Louis since the 2019 NLCS. Mikolas, who turns 33 on Monday, will take the ball for the Cardinals Friday night against Pittsburgh.
Unfortunately, Mikolas' arrival comes in conjunction with news of elbow trouble for reliever Ryan Helsley. In a corresponding move to Mikolas' activation, the Cardinals have placed Helsley on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow stress reaction.
Helsley has a 6-4 record with a 4.56 ERA in 47.1 innings this season out of the Cardinals bullpen. He's been one of the best firemen relievers in the game, stranding inherited runners at the highest rate among National League relievers in 2021. Of the 29 base runners he has inherited on the year, only four have come around to score.
Since Mikolas was on the 60-day IL, the Cardinals needed to clear a 40-man roster spot to accommodate his return. That move came with Memphis Redbirds pitcher Brandon Waddell being placed on the COVID-19 IL.
The road back to the big-league rotation has been long and winding for Mikolas, who missed the 2020 season due to a flexor tendon injury in his right forearm. After multiple attempts at resolving the issue with PRP injections leading up to the beginning of that shortened season in July 2020, Mikolas required a surgical repair that ended his campaign before it began.
Coming into the 2021 season, Mikolas suffered a setback in spring training due to shoulder troubles. He worked his way back, pitching four innings of one-run baseball in an outing against the Cubs on May 22, but left that game and landed back on the IL with another bout of forearm tightness.
After rest and a lengthy five-game rehab assignment with Cardinals minor-league affiliates, Mikolas returns to the mound at Busch Stadium Friday, hoping to squash the injury bug that has buzzed in his vicinity over the last couple of years.
