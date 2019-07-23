The Cardinals have announced Tuesday the move we knew had to be coming soon.
The team has activated reliever Mike Mayers from the 60-day injured list before their July 26 deadline to do so. Mayers was on a rehab assignment that was set to reach the maximum 30 days allotted for pitchers per the league's collective bargaining agreement.
Because players on the 60-day IL don't count against the 40-man roster, the Cardinals had since filled their roster to the brim without Mayers on it. To make room for adding him back to it Tuesday, the Cardinals have designated left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve for assignment for the second time in 2019.
Shreve was designated before the start of the regular season, and went unclaimed on waivers. He then joined the Class-AAA Memphis Redbirds until his recent promotion to St. Louis. Though he recorded a crucial out for the Cardinals in the ninth inning of Monday night's win, his performance suffered when they sent him back out for the tenth inning, likely sealing the club's decision to expose him to the possibility of a waiver claim once again Tuesday.
The Cardinals also announced that infielder Matt Carpenter will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday night with the Memphis Redbirds. Carpenter is working his way back after fouling a pitch off his foot on July 15.
