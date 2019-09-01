September 1 has brought expanded rosters and a fresh cast of characters to the Cardinals for the stretch run.
The Cardinals announced Sunday that the team has activated Jose Martinez from the injured list and recalled Rangel Ravelo, Genesis Cabrera, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Junior Fernandez and Andrew Knizner from Memphis. The team also purchased the contracts of Mike Mayers and catcher Joe Hudson from Memphis. The team's 40-man roster stood at 39 before Sunday's flurry of activity, and the team shifted Lane Thomas to the 60-day injured list to make room for Mayers and Hudson. This means, as anticipated when his wrist fracture was announced, the end of Thomas' season.
As for the rest of the moves, the Cardinals have added valuable depth to the bullpen for the stretch run, which could pay immediate dividends Sunday as St. Louis plays its second double header in as many days. Ponce de Leon's ERA with St. Louis this season is a respectable 3.76, but his numbers in Memphis lately have been even more impressive. For the season, he carried a 2.88 ERA in 16 Triple-A starts. He is expected to start the second game of the Sunday double header.
Every player added to the Cardinals roster Sunday has already seen some playing time for St. Louis at some point this season, with the exception of Joe Hudson. Backup catcher Matt Wieters is dealing with a calf issue, so Hudson represents insurance to fellow catcher Andrew Knizner behind Yadier Molina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.