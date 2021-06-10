(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals will get a boost heading into their series with the Chicago Cubs this weekend at Wrigley Field as the team announced Thursday it has activated shortstop Paul DeJong from the injured list.
DeJong had missed the last few weeks of action after he suffered a fractured rib when he was hit by a pitch on May 11. After a series of rehab games with Memphis over the past week, DeJong was cleared to return to action in time for the upcoming rivalry series.
Though his batting average had slumped to .177 before he hit the IL, DeJong was still finding ways to make a positive impact for the team. In addition to providing quality defense at shortstop, DeJong was among the club's leaders with seven home runs at the time of the injury.
In DeJong's absence, the Cardinals discovered Edmundo Sosa as a contributor with some potential staying power. Though he hadn't made much noise previously in his scarce big-league opportunities, Sosa displayed confidence and competence as the Cardinals primary shortstop over the past month. A capable fielder at multiple infield positions, Sosa figures to shift into a utility role with DeJong back healthy.
To make room for DeJong on the active roster, the Cardinals optioned John Nogowski back to Memphis. The Cardinals have a day off Thursday before taking on the Cubs over the weekend in Chicago.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
