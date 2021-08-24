(KMOV.com) -- Rookie outfielder Dylan Carlson is ready to make his return to the Cardinals lineup after the team activated him from the injured list ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Tigers.
Carlson had been out with a sore wrist since it originally flared up on him during a game in Pittsburgh on Thursday, August 19. After leaving the lineup mid-game, Carlson sat for the weekend series in Kansas City before officially hitting the IL last Tuesday.
After the IL stint afforded the 22-year-old ample time to rest the injury, Carlson is active for Tuesday night. He will return to the Cardinals batting order in a new spot, batting third in Mike Shildt's lineup as the team continues to tinker with its alignment in the quest for increased offensive productivity.
To make room for Carlson on the active roster, Austin Dean has been optioned to Triple-A Memphis.
