(KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced Tuesday they have activated pitcher Carlos Martinez from the Injured List following his battle with COVID-19. The corresponding move by the team to make room on the roster for the returning pitcher might raise a few eyebrows.
St. Louis optioned rookie outfielder Dylan Carlson to the team's Alternate Training Site after his playing time had fallen by the wayside in recent days. In his initial stint with the Cardinals, Carlson compiled a batting line of .162/.215/.243 in 79 plate appearances.
Martinez rejoins the roster after having as difficult a bout with COVID-19 as any of the other nine Cardinals players who contracted the virus. To make room for Martinez on the 40-man roster as he departs the COVID-related Injured List, the Cardinals designated reliever Ryan Meisinger for assignment.
In the weeks and days leading up to Carlson's initial big-league promotion in mid-August, John Mozeliak repeated the mantra that the Cardinals would not give the top prospect the call-up until they had room in their lineup for him to play on a daily basis. Well, given his struggles during his first taste of MLB action, Carlson's playing time began to decline. Carlson didn't see the field Sunday or Monday and was 0-for-10 with three strikeouts over his last three starts.
Though it's not an ideal start to his Cardinals career, Tuesday's move is a sensible one considering the crowded roster with which the Cardinals must currently contend as they endure numerous doubleheaders. Given Carlson's tough stretch at the plate, Mike Shildt had begun cycling through alternate outfield options for his starting lineup. And if Carlson isn't going to play, it doesn't necessarily make sense for him to remain on the roster as the team stocks up on all the pitching it can muster for the schedule-related challenges ahead.
The Cardinals will play a doubleheader against the Twins on Tuesday. Daniel Ponce de Leon will serve as the 29th man on the Cardinals roster for the doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.