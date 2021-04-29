(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals announced a series of roster moves Thursday night ahead of the team's upcoming road series in Pittsburgh.
One move will mark a welcomed return to the Cardinals outfield mix, as the team has activated Harrison Bader from the injured list following his recovery from a forearm issue that has plagued him since spring training. Bader has been working out a full capacity at the club's alternate site in recent days and will look to provide a boost to the Cardinals lineup this weekend in Pittsburgh.
But the news wasn't all good for St. Louis Thursday night.
The Cardinals have placed Adam Wainwright on the COVID-related injured list. One report Thursday described the move as a precautionary measure after a member of Wainwright's family tested positive for the virus, but it's unclear as of yet when Wainwright will be able to return. The team's official release did not specify the reason Wainwright was placed on the COVID-19 IL.
Also hitting the shelf for the Cardinals is reliever Andrew Miller, who was placed on the injured list with a right toe blister. Miller has struggled early this season, including in an appearance Thursday afternoon where he surrendered two earned runs on a pair of doubles while recording only one out.
St. Louis recalled reliever Kodi Whitley to replace Miller in the bullpen.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.