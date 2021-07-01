(KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced the anticipated return of a key outfielder Thursday afternoon when they activated Harrison Bader from the injured list.
Bader had been out with a fractured rib that he sustained during an awkward diving attempt on which he rolled over a baseball with the full weight of his body. The injury occurred near the end of May, so it's been a longer road back for Bader than initially expected. Nevertheless, he rejoins Cardinals roster in Colorado at an opportune moment for a critical four-game series against the Rockies.
To make room for Bader on the roster, the Cardinals optioned Lars Nootbaar back to Memphis. Nootbaar made a fast impression with some early milestone moments upon his promotion earlier in June, but he heads back to the minors having posted just a .160 batting average and .454 OPS in 28 plate appearances.
Bader returns looking to build on his .712 OPS and four home runs in 83 plate appearances on what has been an injury-plagued season for the outfielder.
