ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Parents of students at Cardinal Ritter Prep High School were on campus Monday morning encouraging students to be positive.
Read: 'You gotta stick together;' Parents, students look to rebuilding football program after Cardinal Ritter suspends season
The group of parents greeted students and handed out donuts before school began.
Last week, the Archdiocese of St. Louis fired football coach Brandon Gregory after an investigation determined the team’s running back played in the 2019 season opener, a game he was supposed to sit out because he was ejected during the 2018 Class 3 State Championship game.
WATCH: Former Cardinal Ritter football coach apologizes for actions leading to end of season
According to a report, photos showed Jackson wearing a number different than his own. He wears #4, but the photo reportedly shows him wearing #24. His unique tattoos led to the initial suspicion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.