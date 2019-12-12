ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinal Ritter officials gathered Thursday night in a previous undisclosed meeting to announce the path forward for their football program.
School administration, teachers, players and family members were invited to the school as they announced a new athletic director and head football coach.
READ: Cardinal Ritter cancels rest of football season, fires entire coaching staff
The new athletic director is Rob Wallace who has been in secondary education for 21 years. According to Cardinal Ritter, Wallace has coached several high school varsity sports and even served as an assistant college basketball coach. Wallace spent four years as athletic director at Riverview Gardens High School.
Brennan Spain will take the reigns of the football program. He most recently served as an assistant coach for the East St. Louis High School football team. At East St. Louis, Spain was part of two Illinois State Championships.
“The decisions to hire Mr. Wallace and Coach Spain come out of a rigorous selection process, and both gentlemen are committed to maintaining the Cardinal Ritter standard of excellence on and off the field,” said Tamiko Armstead, President of Cardinal Ritter College Prep.
Both Wallace and Spain will start in January.
Cardinal Ritter suspended its football program and fired its entire coaching staff, beginning with head coach Brandon Gregory, in October after it was determined an ineligible player suited up earlier this season.
After an investigation was launched to determine if an ineligible football player took the field for Cardinal Ritter High School early in the season, the team’s first eight games of the year were forfeited.
News 4 will update this story upon confirmation of new coaches.
