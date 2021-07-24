FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A former Cardinal Ritter basketball player was shot and killed in north St. Louis County late Friday night.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department found Cameron Biedscheid, 27, shot in the 6800 block of Champaigne in Florissant just before 11 p.m. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he later died.
Biedscheid was a highly recruited player from Cardinal Ritter. The 2012 graduate signed with Notre Dame and then transferred to Mizzou.
The Crime Against Persons Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.