SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - There is a new way for Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital to transport pediatric patients to the hospital.
Monday, five Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) ambulances were introduced and blessed. The new ambulances are better equipped for the transport team to provide ICU-level care while transporting critically-ill pediatric patients.
With the new vehicles, the teams can now safely transport two patients at a time.
