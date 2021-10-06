ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Cardinals fans were sweating it Wednesday night as the team's game with the Dodgers was a nail-biter.
Red October was in full effect at Ballpark Village Wednesday. Fans were loving the potential playoff run and local businesses were happy to see St. Louis alive with its love for baseball.
"It's very exciting what this kind of up-beat will do for the city," Robert Simmons said. "I also drive Uber and people love coming to St. Louis and when it's vibrant like this, it just makes it really alive."
Ballpark Village was deafening at time as it's "the center of excitement," Katie Louis said. "Everyone wants to come here and cheer on the home team. It's just an environment everyone wants to be in."
Arch Apparel, the St. Louis focused streetwear company, opened a new location in Ballpark Village in April - and business is booming.
"This is exactly what a small business needed coming out of a pandemic," Chief Creative Officer Kirsten Coonen said. "We're really happy we could make the move to be here."
