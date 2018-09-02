A car has been involved in a wreck at a truck weigh station off of Interstate 64 near Scott Air Force Base Sunday morning.
The car was seen wrapped around a traffic light pole.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) said the driver of the vehicle made a turn off of the highway into the weigh station around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
The ISP said the driver may have misunderstood the weigh station was for semi-trucks only and continued to drive right into the traffic light pole.
The ISP said the driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. A passenger in the car died on scene.
The names of the victims have not yet been released. Authorities said they don't yet know of any causes for the accident.
News 4 is continuing to look into this accident. This story will be updated when more information is available.
