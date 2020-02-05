EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A car with its windows shot out was found alongside Interstate 64 in East St. Louis late Tuesday night.
A News 4 photographer spotted the disabled vehicle on the interstate near 25th Street around 10:45 p.m.
Troopers with the Illinois State Police Department were on the scene for over an hour. They would not say if the shooting happened on the interstate or if anyone in the car was injured.
No other information has been released.
