WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com)— A child is safe after the car it was inside was stolen from a Metro East gas station overnight.
According to the clerk at “Moe’s Corner Gas Station” on Wood River Avenue, around 10:15 p.m., a woman pulled up to one of the far pumps and left her car running with a child inside as she walked into the store to pay for gas for a friend who was parked nearby. While the woman was inside the store, a man entered her car and sped away.
The clerk told News 4 the woman’s friend tried to hang onto the vehicle to get the driver to stop as the woman ran from the store screaming her child was inside the vehicle.
A short distance from the gas station, the car thief stopped the vehicle and ran from it. The friend was then able to bring the vehicle with the child back to the gas station.
Police were reportedly searching the area for a male suspect after the incident, but it is unknown if he was caught.
The child was not hurt.
No other information has been released.
