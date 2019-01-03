ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some car wash customers are upset after a bi-state chain was bought out and the new owner set a sudden deadline to use pre-paid cards from the old owner.
The Zips Car Wash on Gravois is one of three in the St. Louis area, with four more across the river in the metro area of Illinois.
Lindsay Marting frequents the Gravois location to keep her car clean.
"You buy five, get one free. I think I paid $30 for each. And I have three unused ones," said Marting, showing the cards she bought when this location was Rain Tunnel.
Zips bought out Rain Tunnel in the fall. But Marting said she was still allowed to use Rain Tunnel cards.
"I would always use my little cards and ask 'Are you still going to honor these cards?' and every time I was told they would be honored indefinitely," said Marting.
But just this week the company ended that policy, saying Thursday, January 3 is the last chance to use them.
"I thought that was a little unfair. First of all it was awfully short notice and second of all, I had asked quite a few times 'Would you still be accepting the cards?' and was always told yes, indefinitely," said Marting.
News Four stopped by the Zips Car Wash on Gravois to ask about the sudden change. The manager said he wasn't allowed to do an on-camera interview, but said after hearing customers' complaints, the company is changing its policy, once again. He posted a sign saying they will exchange Rain Tunnel pre-paid car washes or gift cards for an equivalent Zips card.
Marting is satisfied with the policy change.
"Great! It's fine with me. It's better than wasting all this money on useless cards," said Marting.
However, the company stressed there will be a hard-deadline for the trade-in program, but did not give a date for when it will end the new exchange program.
News Four also called the previous Rain Tunnel owner to ask how many pre-paid cards are out there. We did not hear back.
