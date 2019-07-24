NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.
The accident, which involved two cars, happened near the intersection of Prairie and Page just before 4:30 p.m.
Police said undercover officers spotted people in the car participating in a drug deal.
The car in question then pulled away from the scene and a SWAT car started to follow it and tried to pull it over, but the suspect drove off before the SWAT unit lost the car.
Another SWAT unit then started chasing the car, police said, but then backed off. The suspect's car then got into an accident with another vehicle.
One person died. Another person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
A suspect was taken into custody.
