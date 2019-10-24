BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was taken for a precautionary checkup after driving through the front of a Bridgeton store Thursday.
The vehicle crashed into the Dollar Tree in the 11200 block of St. Charles Rock Road around 9:20 a.m. Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw a vehicle that was inside of the building. There appeared to be shattered glass around the doorway.
Pattonville Fire Deputy Chief Corey Irelan told News 4 a woman was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. He said he's unsure what happened but somehow the woman lost control and crashed.
The building did not sustain any structural damage.
No one inside the store was injured. The woman was taken for a checkup as a precaution after initially refusing to be checked by paramedics, Irelan said.
