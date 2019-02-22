ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the run after crashing a stolen vehicle in St. Louis’ Hamilton Heights neighborhood Friday morning.
News 4’s Venton Blandin reports the vehicle was taken in Northwoods during the morning hours.
RIGHT #NOW: @SLMPD officers are recovering a #stolen car in #Hamilton Heights. @KMOV has learned the car was #taken in Northwoods, this morning, and the driver ran from #Northwoods officers before nearly crashing into a house near Belt & Maple. The suspect isn’t in custody. #kmov pic.twitter.com/kNPxtzIRlj— Venton Blandin (@VentonBlandinTV) February 22, 2019
After the stolen vehicle crashed into a house near Belt and Maple, the suspect reportedly ran off.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.