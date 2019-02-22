Car crash

A stolen vehicle crashed in a Hamilton Heights Friday morning. 

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the run after crashing a stolen vehicle in St. Louis’ Hamilton Heights neighborhood Friday morning.

News 4’s Venton Blandin reports the vehicle was taken in Northwoods during the morning hours.

After the stolen vehicle crashed into a house near Belt and Maple, the suspect reportedly ran off.

No other information has been released.

