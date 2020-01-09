WARSON WOODS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Early Thursday morning Warson Woods police were called to the 1600 block of Dearborn Drive when a resident spotted people walking around his home.
Just days ago, a car was stolen in the neighborhood. He called the police, and when police arrived they saw someone running through backyards.
“They saw the gentleman running through the yards. We got assistance from Glendale police, along with Rock Hill. Almost immediately we had the subject somewhat cornered on the 1600 block of Andrew. The subject tried a door on a black pickup, it was unlocked, keys were in the vehicle,” said Chief Robert Stanczak with Warson Woods.
Police said the suspect drove off in the truck and smashed into a Glendale police car. The officer wasn’t injured but there was damage to the car.
Police said the thieves arrived in a stolen car which they left in the neighborhood. They rifled through several cars, stealing change. Earlier this week, thieves hit the same neighborhood stealing a family’s car.
“You hear don’t leave your cars unlocked, don’t leave your keys in, and we were always like ‘who would do that?’ And it just takes like one time of forgetting to get taken advantage of,” said Hannah Mayer.
Mayer said that one time for them was Friday night. The thieves stole their car, which they thought was locked. There was a key in the glove compartment they forgot they gave to a valet at a recent party.
The car was recovered in Florissant, trashed and totaled.
“It was disgusting, it was wrecked, they totaled the back end out,” said Mayer.
Glendale police, Rock Hill and Warson Woods all said car thefts are a concern and they are desperately urging residents to help them protect the neighborhoods by locking car doors and keeping all valuables out of sight.
