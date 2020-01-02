JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Vance Childress is still angry over the theft of his 2008 GMC Sierra pickup in Cedar Hill. And he doesn’t mince words about the person who stole it.
"If I could have found that son of a b**** I would have shot him right on the spot," said Childress.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, vehicle thefts were up nearly 6% in 2019, which set an all-time high.
"Unfortunately it's on the way up and it has been for a few years,” said spokesman Grant Bissell.
In 2019, there were 360 thefts of cars, trucks and motorcycles. Nearly 81% of those vehicles were recovered, although many had been damaged. There were 252 vehicles that were stolen, 70% of the total, which were left unlocked with the keys in the vehicle.
Childress admitted that he left the keys in his truck but said he only stepped away for a few moments to speak with a next door neighbor.
Sheriff’s officials point out that the public can play a role in dramatically lowering the theft right.
"Be more diligent about locking our car doors and not leaving the keys inside,” said Bissell.
The sheriff’s office said new judicial rules require that non-violent offenders be given low bonds after their arrest. Bissell said that’s allowed car thieves to get out and continue criminal activity within hours or days after their arrest.
The sheriff’s office is putting extra effort into combating the vehicle theft problem. It stepped up patrols, holds weekly briefings on vehicle thefts and shares information with neighboring law enforcement agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.