BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are searching for the suspects who rammed into a police car overnight.
The suspects reportedly ditched the car near Delmar and Big Bend after ramming a Brentwood police car.
According to police, the suspect vehicle was wanted in connection to a car theft in the Rock Hill area.
No other details have been released.
