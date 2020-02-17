PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The suspects who stole a car escaped during a bi-state police chase Monday morning.
Around 7:30 a.m., a Chevrolet Impala was stolen in Pontoon Beach. Officials said the stolen vehicle led police on a chase on westbound Interstate 270 to the Canal Bridge, where it crashed and the suspects got into a blue Honda Civic.
The Civic then drove across the river and police ended their pursuit.
No other information has been released.
This story will be updated as information develops.
