CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A crash along I-170 Wednesday morning led police to a pair of stolen vehicles and a loaded handgun.
Clayton police said two cars crashed while trying to get onto southbound I-170 from Forest Park Parkway. Police said the cars were speeding.
Four people who were inside the two cars ran away from the crash, police said, but three of them were later captured along the interstate by officers from Clayton and Ladue.
Police said they discovered that one of the cars had been stolen from a garage in Brentwood just before the crash. The keys were left inside the car. Police said the other vehicle was also stolen but from another municipality.
Police recovered a loaded handgun from the scene.
“This is also another reminder that often times the suspects involved in these car thefts are carrying firearms, so please don’t confront them,” Clayton police said in a Facebook post.
That crash happened at 5:15 a.m.
Police said no one was hurt.
