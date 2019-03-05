NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A car with three children inside was stolen in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
The theft happened just before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Harris and Carter, which is located between O’Fallon Park and Fairgrounds Park.
The car and the kids were later found in St. Louis County. Nobody was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.