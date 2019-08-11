CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local woman told News 4 someone stole her car with a cat inside while she was dropping off her parents at a Mercy hospital.
Dorothy Yeung was dropping her parents off at the ER Saturday night close to 9 p.m. She walked them to the door to ensure they got in OK, leaving her car for just a moment when someone jumped in and drove off.
"I was probably about 10, 15 steps away from my car and maybe 30 seconds," Yeung said. "I was just shocked."
Her biggest concern though, is her cat, Peaches. The 11-year-old cat was in the backseat in her cage as Yeung was planning to her to a clinic afterward.
The car was in the circle drive just outside the emergency room around 9 p.m. Saturday. Yeung said she felt safe to leave the car there for a moment but realized she shouldn't have left the keys in the car.
"I'm really less concerned about my old 2008 Sienna, as I am about my cat," Yeung said. "I've had her 11 years she's a sweet cat and she was sick so she's in a cage with no food or water and we were hoping he would drop her off somewhere and get back to us. "
A spokesperson for Mercy Hospital said these types of incidents are rare on their property. They work closely with Creve Coeur police and have a substation inside so officers were able to respond quickly when the car was stolen.
Yeung's car is a navy blue 2008 Toyota Sienna with Missouri license plate PH7Y3J and a dent on the driver's side.
Call the Creve Coeur Police Department at 314-737-4600 if you spot the car or the cat anywhere.
