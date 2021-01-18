ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A few dozen people gathered on the steps of the Old Courthouse to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.
The group then lead a car parade into North City, marking the holiday in a way adapted for COVID-19. The message was the same, a continued call for an end to violence, racism, and poverty, and for equality for all.
"Today is a day on, not a day off. That's why we say it like that because its a day to recommit yourself, its a day to remember our past and do this to take us into the future," said St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed.
People also gathered near the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in Fountain Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.