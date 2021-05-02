ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local boy got to meet all his heroes on Sunday - though most people would say, he's the strongest of them all.
Benny got his own personal parade in St. Charles. He's back home after finishing his chemo and treatments for leukemia. And boy did he get a heroes welcome, everyone from the fire department to police and the SWAT team to Spiderman and Batman. Watch the above video to see his excitement!
