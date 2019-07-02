Ballwin TV Crash
Ballwin Police Department

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- A driver is recovering after a TV caused her to crash her car in Ballwin, Mo., police say.

According to authorities, the woman was riding with a TV in the front passenger seat near the Kensington West Apartments. While the driver was making a turn, the TV rolled from the seat onto the woman's legs, causing her to accelerate.

The car then crashed into a tree and landed on its top.

The woman suffered minor injuries but the TV was unharmed, police said.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

