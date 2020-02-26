ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tire tracks were seen in a Carondelet neighborhood yard after police received a report that a car hit a home Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred in the 7100 block of Idaho just after 11 a.m. It appeared the car ran up into a yard, may have hit a home and ended back up in the street.
A neighbor told News 4 the driver of the car had a lump on her head but otherwise seemed okay.
This story will be updated as details develop.
