BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Scott Urban’s thankful he wasn’t hurt when his car struck one of two large pieces of plastic that fell from the back of a truck on I-270 Monday.
"All I could do was just hit it. There was no other way to go," said Urban.
Urban was traveling west near the interchange with I-70 when his car struck what appeared to be a large plastic spool that rolled into his lane. The driver of the truck apparently didn’t know something had fallen off and continued down the highway.
"People actually let me over because they saw me hit it. So I pulled over to the side of the road, got out of the car shaking, nervous," said Urban.
The item looked similar to the spools used to hold 500 feet of fiber optic cable. However, the spool didn’t have anything wrapped around it and weighed 15-20 pounds.
The damage was so extensive, Urban’s car had to be towed away for repairs. He said his insurance deductible is $500.
"Me and my wife only have one car, we both use it. I use it to work second shift and she uses it to work first shift. So it's putting us in a very bad inconvenience," he said.
The label on the spools indicates that whatever product was wrapped around them was made by Corning. The labels also have a customer ID number.
News 4 called Corning to see if it could identify what customer bought the spools but have not received a response yet.
Car hits spools that fall from truck on I-270
