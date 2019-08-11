MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Aquaport closed early Sunday due to a power outage that started when a car hit a power pole on McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights officials said.
Firefighter say McKelvey Road is also closed at Glenpark, and will be closed few a couple of hours.
Aquaport will be closed until power is restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.