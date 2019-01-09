ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of I-270 near Riverview were shut down for around one hour because of a car of on fire in the roadway.
The scene of the fire was just west of Riverview Drive, and smoke from the blaze can be seen more than 100 feet in the air as of 4:15 p.m.
Lanes started to re-open around 5:00 p.m.
