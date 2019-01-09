270 and Lilac fire
MoDOT

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of I-270 near Riverview were shut down for around one hour because of a car of on fire in the roadway.

The scene of the fire was just west of Riverview Drive, and smoke from the blaze can be seen more than 100 feet in the air as of 4:15 p.m.

Lanes started to re-open around 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.