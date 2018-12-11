ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All southbound lanes of I-270 were closed briefly ahead of Tuesday afternoon's rush hour after a car caught fire in the roadway.
The closure was at Ladue Road and traffic was diverted around the scene of the accident.
The roadway reopened around 4:00 p.m.
