ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person is dead and a child is among three injured after a crash in north St. Louis.
According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash occurred at Natural Bridge and Fair around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Officers spotted the driver of a convertible reportedly running stop signs near West Florissant and Adelaide. There were two adults and a child in the vehicle.
The officers turned on their lights and followed the vehicle, which ran a stop light at Fair and Natural Bridge and crashed into an SUV.
The driver of that SUV, the only one inside, was killed in the crash.
The driver of the convertible fled the scene, but was found a couple blocks away and taken into custody. The two adults and the baby still in the convertible were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The baby was in the car seat.
Police did not say whether the car was stolen or if they had another reason to follow the driver other than the traffic violations.
