SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Stores at a Chicago-area mall are on lockdown following reports of a car driving through the mall.
The incident occurred at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, a northwest Chicago suburb.
Police tell CBS Chicago that no shots were fired and the driver is in custody. The mall was placed on lockdown, with shoppers sheltering inside the stores.
Warning: This video contains graphics language:
So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr— ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019
A witness told CBS 2 that the car was driving erratically.
Chopper footage shows a door into the Sears store shattered, presumably by the car.
