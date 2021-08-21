ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A tow truck driver was killed when a car hit him, drove up his truck's flatbed ramp and then vaulted off and flipped over on its roof on I-70 in North City Friday morning.
Police tell News 4 that 23-year-old Anthony McCoy was outside his tow truck, standing in the third lane of eastbound I-70 near Adelaide, trying to tow a car. The right side of an oncoming 2016 Honda Accord hit McCoy, went up the tow truck's flatbed ramp and vaulted off the top of the flatbed. The Accord then landed, rolled onto its roof and slid 200 feet before it came to a rest. McCoy was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Accord was not hurt.
The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. and closed a portion of eastbound I-70. The lanes reopened to traffic around 11:30 a.m.
