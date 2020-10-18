BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A car driver hit an Urgent Care employee and then crashed into the building in west St. Louis County Sunday night after losing control of the vehicle.
Officials with the Ballwin Police Department said the car driver lost control, hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk and then crashed into the Total Access Urgent Care (TAUC) at 2501 Clarkson Road. This happened just around 8:15 p.m.
Officials said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries remain unknown at this time.
A spokesperson for TAUC said the clinic closed at 8, just fifteen minutes before the crash happened and that the victim was a member of their team.
Police said the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.