UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV.com) - One of the Loop Trolley cars was forced to shutdown on Thursday after it was hit by a car, causing the car door to be jammed in the trolley.
The accident happened sometime before 7:00 p.m.
The trolley has been in several accidents. Two days before its official public launch, it hit a truck. It also clipped a parked van in November.
