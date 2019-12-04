ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A car was seen dangling from a North St. Louis overpass following an accident Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened on West Florissant, above Interstate 70. A car is dangling from the overpass.
Police initially said they had responded to a shooting, but later determined no shooting had occurred.
It's not known if anyone was injured.
