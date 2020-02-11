FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two victims suffered minor injuries when the car they were in crashed through a home in Florissant on Tuesday.
The accident happened on Pyrenees Drive just after 12: 30 p.m.. An elderly man and woman were inside the car when he drove into the home’s rear entry garage and through the front of the home.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital. Authorities have not said what caused the crash.
