FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A car crashed into two tractor trailers along I-44 near Sullivan. That crash has closed all lanes of I-44 just east of Sullivan.
The accident happened just before 2:00 p.m. near Route 185.
Missouri Highway Patrol said a car rear ended a semi carrying an oversized load. After hitting the semi, the car then lost control, drove through the cable median and crashed into another tractor trailer head-on.
Authorities said one of the tractor trailers caught on fire.
The semi truck driver was airlifted from the scene while the driver of the car had to be cut out and then taken to the hospital. Troopers don't believe the injuries to the drivers are life-threatening.
One westbound lane has reopened, the highway patrol said, around 3:30 p.m.
