SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A crashed into Ted Drewes Tuesday night, only one day before the St. Louis icon is scheduled to re-open.
The accident happened at the Chippewa location just after 9:00 p.m. A truck clipped the frozen custard shop.
Information on injuries was not immediately known.
