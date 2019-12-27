ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Repairs are underway after a car crashed into St. Luke's hospital Friday.
According to hospital officials, a vehicle drove into the front entrance of the hospital Friday morning.
No bystanders were injured in the crash and the driver was evaluated for injuries on the scene.
Crews are assessing the damage and beginning repairs, and the entrance reopened Friday afternoon.
