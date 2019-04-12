SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- A car crashed into a Spanish Lake Schnucks Friday morning.
The vehicle was damaged after hitting the side of the store at Sierra Vista Plaza around 6 a.m.
Officials with the St. Louis County Dispatch told News 4 it appears the crash was caused by a medical issue.
It is currently unknown if the driver was injured in the crash.
No other information has been released.
